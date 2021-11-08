Taylor Morrison Founders' Series built on an extended corner lot in the desirable Stafford at Langtree neighborhood. Minutes to Davidson and the Lake. Open floor plan designed for hosting gets abundant natural light. Gourmet kitchen with large walk-in pantry and butler's pantry. Upgraded SS appliances incl. dual built-in GE Profile convection ovens, 5 burner range, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung Hub refrigerator. Gas fireplace in family room. Guest suite on main floor. Spacious backyard with firepit and covered patio, expansive scenic views. Gas grill pre-plumb. Keypad + remote entry 2 car finished garage. Rinnai tankless water heater. Upper level Owners suite with dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, rainfall shower, separate Jacuzzi soaking tub. Two Jack and Jill bedrooms, loft and 4th bedroom with private bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $547,000
