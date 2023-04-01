Back on Market. Buyers job transfer fell through. This beautiful 1.5 Story Lakewalk home is so nice. Its one of my favorite floor plans in Lakewalk. As you enter the home it opens up to a large kitchen and living area, perfect of entertaining, yet still feels like home with an almost bungalow feel. With 3 bedrooms on the main floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs there's plenty for room for a growing family and Lakewalk is the perfect place for that! Lakewalk is a very active, lake front community with lots of amenities and its convenient to everything! Make sure to add this one to your list! It checks al boxes.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $540,000
-
- Updated
