5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $536,000

  • Updated

: MOORESVILLE-FOXFIELD-Back on Market, buyer had to back out due to their financing. 5BR/3BA, 2,678 Sq. Ft, Built 2017, FULL BRICK w/3 Car Garage & Porch! LANDRUM floor plan provides an elegant combination of living & dining united perfectly w/brown wood floors & signature centerpiece-granite-gourmet-gas stove & bright kitchen w/ Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. A chef's dream kitchen. Also on the main level is a full bedroom/office w/full hall bathroom. Beautiful back wall fireplace in family room. Large back patio for hosting & fun. Swim Spa not Conveyed(Will be removed). Second level features a large luxury master suite w/trey ceilings, master bath w/dual vanities, extra linen closet & stylish glass shower accented with gray subway tile. Upstairs family retreat w/large open loft area. 5 Minutes to the interstate. Seller offering incentives. 25 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Great Location! Mooresville's exclusive All Brick Neighborhood.

