This well cared for home will be sure to impress from the moment you step inside with the overall clean and fresh appearance. Enjoy everyday living in the gourmet kitchen which includes a large kitchen island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open concept kitchen/living room is great for entertaining which opens up to a covered back patio and spacious back yard. The main level also includes a bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs you will find your private master bedroom complete with ample closet space, en suite bathroom with dual vanities, tile flooring, soaking tub and glass shower. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry complete the upstairs. The oversized driveway allows for plenty of parking for the whole family. Walk to shops, restaurants and Harris Teeter. Schedule your appointment today! Call Jake at 704.491.1111 with any questions.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $530,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges after authorities said he used a debit card that was left at a gas station.