5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000

Welcome Home to this Better Than New Immaculate home filled with tons of upgrades in the desirable Atwater Landing community. From the covered front porch, you enter into a welcoming foyer and Family Room with a total of three bedrooms and two and a half baths on the main level. On the main floor, you will find the primary bedroom and en-suite with oversized tiled shower, double vanity and walk-in closet with custom shelving. The gourmet kitchen offers a double oven, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a bar area perfect for entertaining. A wall of windows allows an abundance of natural light into the Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. There are an additional two bedrooms / bonus room and full bath located on the second floor. The covered back patio and large paver patio area is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the outdoors surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. Home has a tankless gas water heater located in the oversized garage.