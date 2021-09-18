5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000

Extremely Well Maintained, Beautiful, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home w/3 car garage, covered front porch & fenced, level back yard in LAKE FRONT Community, Atwater Landing! Upgrades Galore! OPEN PLAN w/beautiful millwork upon entry! Formal Dining! Office w/French Doors! Custom, Plantation shutters throughout! Spacious Great Room features stone surround, gas fireplace w/custom mantle & crown molding! Custom, Chef's Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, double ovens, custom tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, center island w/storage & seating, custom lighting, pantry & breakfast area! Guest Bedroom on main level! Full Bath on main w/granite vanity & tub/shower! Drop Zone! Gorgeous, Spacious Primary Bedroom on upper level w/large sitting room adjoining & private bath! Primary Bath offers dual, granite vanity, large, tiled shower & tile floors! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Granite counters in all baths! Huge Bonus Room! Laundry on upper level!