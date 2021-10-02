 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000

One of the few FLAT Lots in neighborhood with a fully fenced in yard. Private guest room on the main level,3 Car garage, Huge Bonus room Open plan boasts gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, granite counters, large island, hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Just added life proof vinyl wood plank flooring upstairs and through the master bedroom. All new upgraded lights and fixtures. Gas fireplace is flanked by custom built in cabinets with gorgeous shiplap accent wall. Tankless water heater & smart home tech! Step out onto your privacy covered patio with ceiling fan & enjoy recently extended patio all overlooking common area behind you. Laundry has custom built-in cabinets & shiplap accent wall.

