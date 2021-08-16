!!! JAW DROPPING CUSTOM HOME MADE FOR ACTIVE FAMILY & ENTERTAINING !!! Hard to fine 3-Car Garage / Large front porch, Full glass storm door entering into 20’ ceiling foyer / Huge 25’ Kit has 42” Cabinets with Crown, Farmhouse Sink, Upgraded Granite Countertops, tile backsplash, Pantry & Big breakfast overlooking covered patio, In-ground Pool & fenced backyard / 17x19 Den has wood floors & Upscaled STONE Gas FP / 1st floor 18x22 Game Room has 4 sets of twin windows & ceiling fan / Upstairs host 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths & an Art room / 15x21 Master, trey ceiling & 2-piece crown moldings, his & her Walk-in Closets + Tile Master Bath, Whirlpool Tub & Sep Full Glass enclosure Shower / New Gas H20 heater 2021 / Central Vac / 9’ Ceilings upstairs / Outdoor living features Covered Coffered Ceiling Patio Area, In-Ground Pool surrounded with custom Rub floor coating, Firepit with lights, Shed with power / Game room speakers do not convey / Yard well for irrigation, car washing & Pool
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $524,900
