 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $524,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $524,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $524,900

GORGEOUS HOME! GREAT LOCATION! Like new home that shows like a model! 5BR, 4BA w/bedroom on the main. Walk into this open and airy home and immediately notice the attention to detail with the wainscoting in the DR. Butlers pantry connects the DR and kitchen. Kitchen is open to the Great room-perfect for entertaining! Chef's kitchen features a 5 burner gas cooktop, large working island w/seating, stainless appliances and eating area that overlooks the outdoor patio/outdoor kitchen. Great room has fireplace with shiplap to accent/speakers. Bedroom on the main with full bath. Upper level has a large loft and 4 BR's. Primary BR is large w/tray ceiling. Ensuite bath w/dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. 2 BR's connect with jack-n-jill bath. Other bedroom has ensuite bath that exits to the hallway. Extended patio in back with outdoor grill/griddle/burner. Fenced yard. Nest thermostats. This home is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert