5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $514,900

Welcome Home to this Better Than New Immaculate home filled with tons of upgrades in desirable Atwater Landing. From the covered front porch, you enter into a welcoming Foyer and Family Room with high ceilings. With plenty of space and open floor plan on the main floor you never have to go upstairs. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home gives you tons of options. On the main floor, you will find the primary bedroom and en-suite with oversized tiled shower and walk-in closet with custom shelving. The gourmet kitchen offers a double oven, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counters, & bar area perfect for entertaining. The covered back patio and large paver patio area is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the outdoors surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. Home has a tankless gas water heater located in the oversized garage. Atwater Landing amenities include 5 lane lap pool with kiddie pool, walking trails, bocce ball, clubhouse w/ fitness room, and lake access.

