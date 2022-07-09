This 5 bedroom home offers the space you have been looking for! Beautiful open floor plan has wood flooring throughout the main living area. Windows along back wall provide lots of natural light. Enclosed home office on first floor. Beautiful master bedroom has tiled shower, garden tub and a huge closet. Fenced in backyard is a great place to entertain guests with outdoor fire place. At the back of the community you will find a trail leading to Cornelius Park with tennis courts, disc golf and more! Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $514,000
