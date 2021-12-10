5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $510,000

5 bedrooms with primary suite on main level! Gourmet kitchen with double wall ovens, large center island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, built in microwave, walk in pantry, and butlers pantry Hardwoods throughout main living area. Need two office spaces? No problem! In addition to the office with french doors, the living room has barn doors for optional privacy. Primary suite boasts large walk in closet with custom built in system by California closets. Outdoor living features fenced yard with paver patio and screened porch. Prime location close to all that Mooresville has to offer plus many amenities including day dock!