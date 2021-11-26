 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,900

Come see this absolutely stunning, completely remodeled 2 story home located in highly desired Winslow Bay neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Nice corner lot. Almost everything is brand new. Beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with new soft close cabinets and drawers, new quartz countertops, new kitchen appliances. Wet bar area off kitchen. Home has new fixtures throughout, new flooring, fresh paint through whole house. New HVAC system, new Levolor blinds. Freshly painted shutters and front door with touchpad. Also a new sliding glass back door. Upstairs has large master suite with newly renovated master bath, plus 3 bedrooms and spacious bonus room/5th bedroom with endless possibilities. Out back you’ll find a gorgeous deck with pergola for relaxing and enjoying nice evenings. Neighborhood amenities include walking paths, lake access, tennis courts and a pool! Great location, this home has it all! Seller to provide one year home warranty with acceptable offer. Motivated seller!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert