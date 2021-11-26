Come see this absolutely stunning, completely remodeled 2 story home located in highly desired Winslow Bay neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Nice corner lot. Almost everything is brand new. Beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with new soft close cabinets and drawers, new quartz countertops, new kitchen appliances. Wet bar area off kitchen. Home has new fixtures throughout, new flooring, fresh paint through whole house. New HVAC system, new Levolor blinds. Freshly painted shutters and front door with touchpad. Also a new sliding glass back door. Upstairs has large master suite with newly renovated master bath, plus 3 bedrooms and spacious bonus room/5th bedroom with endless possibilities. Out back you’ll find a gorgeous deck with pergola for relaxing and enjoying nice evenings. Neighborhood amenities include walking paths, lake access, tennis courts and a pool! Great location, this home has it all! Seller to provide one year home warranty with acceptable offer. Motivated seller!!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $504,900
