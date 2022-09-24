5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $500,000

Must See the Video Walk-Through....This home is part of the exclusive, Reserve Collection of upgraded homes in Atwater Landing. Includes energy-efficient features like a tankless water heater, radiant barrier roof sheathing and low-e windows. Open floorplan with UPGRADES GALORE - Gourmet kitchen, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, Revwood floors, Carerra quartz countertops, tile flooring, deluxe crown molding, and more. 1st-floor guest room and full bathroom. A large bonus room can double as a 5th bedroom. You will love the resort feel, lake access community featuring: a paddleboard launch area, POOL, clubhouse, fitness center, covered picnic area w/ grills, walking paths, playground, pocket parks and bocce ball court. Minutes from Mooresville's best dining, shopping and grocery, public boat launch and Lake Norman State Park. Come live the good life-lake life today!