Here's your chance to own a spectacular 3,360 sqft home in sought after Avalon, on .23 acres! With superior landscaping & plenty of curb appeal, this stunner is truly unique. Upon entry, the home reveals its open floor plan, providing a seamless flow throughout. Bathed in natural light, the living space projects a warm, inviting atmosphere. The gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream, offering granite countertops that are as durable as they are beautiful. Notable features include artful backsplash, double oven, and a 5 burner gas range all situated around a large island. The soft close cabinets are a testament to the quality details throughout the home. The primary bedroom offers the perfect sanctuary for rest & relaxation. The en-suite bathroom features a large walk-in shower & WIC. You'll love the large loft on the 2nd floor perfect for a movie room. Outside, you'll discover one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. It backs up to a private woodland setting, providing a peaceful retreat!