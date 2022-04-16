 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $500,000

  • Updated
Like New Home in Atwater Landing w/ Great Schools & Lake Access! 5 bed, 4 bath home w/ fenced backyard & a short walk to the amenity center: pool, playground, bocce ball, club house, work out room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Open floor plan, big kitchen w/ quartz countertops, gas cooktop, SS appliances, dual wall ovens, bedroom 5 on the main level w/ full bath. The upper level boasts the primary suite, laundry, bedrooms 2 & 3 w/ shard bath & bedroom 4/bonus plus hall full bath. Located close to everything. Community Lake Access for paddle boards, kayaks, etc. Interior scheduled to be painted 4/13. ACCEPTED SIGHT UNSEEN OFFER

