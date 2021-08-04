Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring foldaway doors on 3 sides, a stone fireplace, and vaulted wood ceiling - the perfect space to enjoy refreshing cocktails with friends while taking in the sensational lake views. Other impeccable features of this home include a slate roof, an expansive wine cellar, a complete workout room, elevator, and circular driveway accented by a beautiful, tiered fountain & stunning rose bushes. Relax by the resort style pool & spa or in your covered outdoor living spaces that include a full outdoor bar and kitchen. Inside, you’ll find such stunning features as a custom pub style bar, billiard room, theatre, gourmet kitchen, scullery, keeping room, 2 offices & luxurious owner's suite. Surrounded by amazing outdoor living spaces, lush landscaping, and beautiful Lake Norman views, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. Smart home with security & whole house generator.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $5,650,000
