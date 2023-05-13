Welcome to 139 Lassen Lane in the beautiful town of Mooresville! This home is move in ready, has an excellent location and is in a quiet and friendly neighborhood that's just a short drive away from all the amenities and attractions that Mooresville has to offer. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and open floor plan that's perfect for modern living. With plenty of natural light and neutral tones, the living areas offer a warm and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. This home is also equipped with plenty of space, featuring five generously sized bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Each bedroom is spacious and comfortable, offering ample closet space and plenty of natural light. Two upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathroom. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and an open layout that makes meal prep a breeze. Close to I77, downtown Mooresville, Lowes Corporate and Langtree. Schedule your appointment today!