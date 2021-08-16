Welcome Home to 105 Purple Finch Lane. This 5 bedroom 3 bath and a half home is waiting for you. Plenty of room for everyone. 2 car detached garage with additional storage/shop area w/built in storage shelves has plenty of extra room. Located on a .69 acre lot with privacy fence that surrounds the entire property. Entire home has been freshly painted. Nice floor plan too with master on the main level, 2 additional bedrooms on main all with luxury laminate hardwood like flooring through out main. Kitchen has 42" cabinets w/crown molding, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Upstairs enjoy 2 more bedrooms w/jack and jill bath, each bath has individual sink/toilet wi/shower/tub combo to share. Large Bonus/Recreation rm separates the two upstairs rooms and jack and jill bath, making it very private for each. 8x30 Covered back porch, Large 332 sq ft wrap around deck w/retractable awning. Country living, all within a short distance to Lake Norman Lake access, Restaurants, Shopping and more!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $499,000
