It's hard to find a 4000 sq foot home with a BASEMENT in Mooresville, but it's even harder to find one in a great neighborhood on AN ACRE LOT close to a park!! With the Primary bedroom on Main, 3 more bedrooms AND a large bonus room upstairs, and space in the basement for more potential bedrooms or an office, this is the perfect house for a growing family. The huge basement includes an office, workshop, full bath and outside access that could be a fantastic spot for a hot tub! Enjoy the flat, open backyard that backs onto Bellingham Park with its walking trails, baseball & soccer fields & playground. Tons and tons of closet and storage space throughout the house. Well maintained with new HVAC system within the last two years & new siding, windows & roof within the last 10 years. Enjoy spending quiet evenings listening to the barn owls in the park from your large back deck overlooking a treed backyard. MGSD schools. Owners willing to give an allowance for upgrades. Bring all offers!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $495,000
