This new two-story home features an airy layout among a first-floor kitchen with a large center island, breakfast nook and family room that's fit for modern times. The spacious owner's suite enjoys privacy on the main floor with a convenient full-sized bathroom. On the second floor is a large loft to provide additional shared living space, surrounded by three restful bedrooms. A two-car garage completes the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $494,999
