WELL MAINTAINED home in a highly sought after area of Msvl! Light & bright with an open concept kitchen & great room, SS appliances, granite cc, with plenty of cabinets & storage. Guest room on main w full bath, drop zone off the garage & a dining room or can be used as an office. HUGE primary suite on the upper level, with large bath & extra large walk in closet. Laundry rm, 2 bdrms & a large bonus rm/5th bdrm finishes out the floor. Kitchen fridge & washer/dryer come with the house. Privacy fenced backyard, w/low maintenance yardwork. The neighborhood is located close to Lowes headquarters, the hospital & is a short country drive to Concord. Community features a POOL & PLAYGROUND. Level backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $489,500
