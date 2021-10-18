5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $489,000

Absolutely immaculate 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on one of the largest lots in Byers Creek. Established landscaping provides a backyard oasis including a covered travertine patio and gorgeous flowers on this corner lot!! Hardwoods thru out main level, stainless appliances, large island and glass backsplash with shaker style white cabinets. New instant hot water heater installed in 2018. Plenty of space with this efficient floor plan including large master bedroom, loft on second level and third level bonus room. So convenient to walk across the street to the neighborhood pool and playground or stroll the sidewalks to Byers Creek/Harris Teeter shopping center and have dinner or ice cream. Super close to the high school and elementary/middle school. You will fall in love with this gem of a home!!