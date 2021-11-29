Super clean and Well Maintained!! Tons of natural light throughout the spacious and wide-open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with top-end gas appliances, granite countertops, large pantry and huge prep island is a chef's dream. Great room with fireplace offers tons of room, opens to kitchen area and perfect for entertaining. Owner's Retreat with large walk-in closet, upgraded finishes in bathroom and keeping room or entertainment area. Incredible opportunity to own in The Farms and take all of the amenities offered.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $485,000
