 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,900

Welcome home to this beautiful two story with unfinished basement home in Pecan Hills. Great dedicated office and dining room off foyer lead to open living room and kitchen. Large island makes entertaining a breeze with granite countertops and gas Stainless Steel range! Upstairs, find tons of space with all bedrooms and brand new carpet! Possibilities are endless with the potential in the unfinished basement. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert