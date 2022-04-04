 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $483,200

Check out this lovely 2 story charming home that features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths sitting on a 0.31-acre lot in Linwood Farms. Enter the house and see its well-maintained walls and flooring throughout the main level. It covers the home's well-lit dining that welcomes you upon entry right across the efficient office for your convenience. Next is the lovely gourmet kitchen for crafting delicious meals, a spacious living area to entertain guests, and a bedroom with a full bath. It also boasts a relaxing ambiance in the primary en suite, accentuated with lots of space, natural lights, an entire closet upstairs, and the 3 size-able bedrooms that share a full bath, making this home perfect for your family with enough space for guests. Want more places to entertain? Check out the fantastic patio with an outdoor fire pit, perfect for barbecuing and chilly nights! This home is one you can't miss. Schedule a tour today!

