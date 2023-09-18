This new three-story home features a first-floor formal living and dining room, casual family room and breakfast room, modern kitchen and inviting patio. A loft and bonus room that add shared living space are on the second and third floors. The owner's suite and three secondary bedrooms are situated on the second floor, with a fifth bedroom on the third floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $482,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A traffic incident on Salisbury Highway resulted in injuries to three people after two pickup trucks collided Wednesday morning and knocked ou…
The temperature says it's summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to de-ice an airplane — a critical part of flying d…
A 14-year-old was shot along Forest Hollow Drive in Statesville around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
West Iredell (4-0, 1-0) made a crucial stop on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter Friday and recovered the ensuing onside kick …
An overturned truck had the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 north of I-40 closed on Thursday morning.