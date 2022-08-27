5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $479,000

This MOVE IN READY home is just what you have been looking for! Featuring five bedrooms and three full baths, including a bedroom and full bath on the main. A bright and open kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar, gas range, and stainless appliancesr. You'll love having a separate office space with French doors for privacy and a spacious family room with gas fireplace. The second floor has four additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and a spacious loft. The primary bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower.