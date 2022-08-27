 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $479,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $479,000

This MOVE IN READY home is just what you have been looking for! Featuring five bedrooms and three full baths, including a bedroom and full bath on the main. A bright and open kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar, gas range, and stainless appliancesr. You'll love having a separate office space with French doors for privacy and a spacious family room with gas fireplace. The second floor has four additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and a spacious loft. The primary bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert