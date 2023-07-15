Welcome to this stunning 5 bed, 3 bath home! Upon arrival, you'll find a meticulously maintained lawn with lush green grass, creating a welcoming curb appeal. Step inside and be greeted by a wide entry leading to the bright kitchen at the heart of this home, offering a perfect gathering spot for family & friends. Equipped with modern appliances and plenty of countertop and storage space, an ideal space for cooking and entertaining.. This home boasts huge walk-in closets in each of the upstairs bedrooms, providing ample storage. For those who need a dedicated workspace, this home features a private office. Additional spacious loft area upstairs, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The fenced yard offers a secure & private oasis where you can enjoy outdoor activities, barbecues, or simply bask in the serenity of your own space. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your home. Schedule a showing today and experience the charm and comfort this property has to offer.