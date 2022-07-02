MUST SEE! This Like New 5 bedroom 4 Full Bath Home is located in the Highly Desirable Byers Creek Subdivision. Centrally located to Local Shopping, Dining and Lake Norman: Elementary, Middle and High School. The Front Porch leads into the Entry Way Foyer, French Doors open to the Office/Flex Space. The Kitchen has an Oversized Granite Island, Walk-in Pantry, Stainless Appliances, Farmhouse Sink and Dining area. The Kitchen Opens to the Spacious Family Room, Great for Entertaining!! The Main Floor also has Guest Bedroom w/Full Bath/Walk In Shower. Upstairs has a Very Spacious Primary Bedroom with Walk In Linen Closet, Large Walk In Shower, Dual Sink Vanity and Oversized Walk In Closet. The Third Bedroom is an Ensuite w/ Full Bath & Walk In Closet, The Fourth Bedroom has Walk In Closet. The Fifth Bedroom has Walk In Closet. Hall Access to the Additional Full Bath W/ Dual Sinks. The Oversized Laundry Room is centered for easy access for all the Bedrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
