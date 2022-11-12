5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

Come see this better than a new construction home in Gambill Forest! Upgrades abound in this freshly painted home and move-in-ready home! LVP flooring throughout the main floor, a private office, a spacious living room (with a gas log fireplace), and a gorgeous open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss the shiplap accents in the kitchen and powder room - and the extra storage built-in under the stairs. Upstairs hosts four large bedrooms (including the oversized primary bedroom) with large closets and an enormous bonus room (with a closet). The private, fenced-in backyard boasts newly planted trees and a built-in grilling station. This premium lot is across from a community greenspace and is walkable to the community pool that will be finished in Spring 2023. Schedule your showing today!