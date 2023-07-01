Welcome home to Avalon! This lovely Charleston-style home includes a Bright Kitchen with Large Island, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Gas Range, Stainless Appliances, and a Walk-In Pantry! The Open Floor Plan allows for easy access to the Breakfast Area, Great Room, and Sunroom! Guest Suite w/Full Bath on Main. Generous Primary Suite with Dual Vanities, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, and Walk-in Closet. Bright and Spacious Bedrooms along with an Upstairs Loft/Bonus Area and 2nd Floor Balcony. Cozy up to the fire, enjoy the all-seasons room, or head out to the Private, Fully-Fenced Yard. Just a short distance to downtown Mooresville - shopping, dining, parks, and more. Better than NEW - Move in ready!!!!!!!