5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

Fantastic home in a Fantastic location, only blocks from Mooresville Golf Club and a short distance from downtown Mooresville with all it's Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment. Incredible outdoor living with private backyard with Pool, Great Outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing. Five full bedrooms, including Large Owner's Suite plus Bonus Room. Creates many options for office space, arts & crafts, or workout area. Open Floorplan with ample storage throughout and Oversized 2 Car Garage . Great Mooresville Schools and only minutes to I-77 & Costco. Attention to detail and meticulously maintained inside and out.

