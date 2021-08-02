 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900

Welcome home to this beautiful brick two story home in Cherry Grove. Upon entry, be greeted by great office space with double doors, great for working at home! Open dining room leads to great kitchen for entertaining. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, great for guests! Upstairs, has master suite, two secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom. And another large room with additional sitting room great for a bonus room or great 5th bedroom. Backyard is wooded and great for weekend BBQs. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert