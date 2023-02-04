This is the home you have been looking for! This conveniently located Mooresville area home features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, including a main level guest suite, plus an upstairs loft area. Home has hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, super spacious rooms. The Parkmont community is connected to Cornelius Road Park via walking trails - the Park showcases lighted baseball fields, six tennis courts, and playground.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900
