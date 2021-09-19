COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgesous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops & all SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedroom are nice size w/good size closets.Home has brand new IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty.Goodman Hvac with 10 year parts warranty.New windows & new vinyl siding, new doors. LVP flooring on entire main level of the home.New carpet in upper level bedrooms. New electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced.New concrete patio & walking path.More photos to be posted Sept.3rd.Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty to book your tour 704.905.1100
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.