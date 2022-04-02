 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000

Spacious lightly lived in 5 Bdr/4 Ba home w/ fenced backyard and covered patio. Lovely dining room w/ trey ceiling and picture Fram molding. All white kitchen has large island for entertaining and additional seating. The open floorplan allows the cook to enjoy views to the patio and your guests inside too. Second floor has wonderful master with amazing bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bonus space have access to another full bath and 2nd floor covered front porch. The third floor 5th bedroom and full bath provide space to use as you choose. Hurry to see this home with great curb appeal in Briargate subdivision.

