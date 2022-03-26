TURNKEY, METICULOUS, FRESHLY PAINTED & MOVE IN READY! You just found your gem! This Avalon 5dr/3bthr with bonus & sunroom will surely impress you from the moment you arrive! As you enter, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout all main areas including the sunroom provide a luxury feel. Formal dining room is a perfect location for your home office. Need a dedicated dining area? You have it here next to the gorgeous open concept kitchen with slate appliances, custom backsplash & upgraded white cabinets. REFRIGERATOR CONVEYS. Kitchen island and counters provide ample space for the chef in you! Sunroom provides an abundance of natural lighting & extra space for relaxing or entertaining. Main level has an addt'l bedroom/bathroom. 2nd level houses the primary bedroom with spa like ensuite & large walk in closet. 3 addt'l generously sized bedrooms & bonus room make this the perfect home. Your backyard oasis is complete w/ a privacy fence. Make your appt today, this stunning home will not last!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $465,000
