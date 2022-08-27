 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $462,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to desirable Kensington Village in the heart of Mooresville! This home has all the upgrades, including 5 bedrooms, custom walk-in closet in Primary Bedroom, epoxy sealed garage floor, granite countertops, kitchen island, recessed lighting, 36' kitchen cabinets with molding, gas fireplace, luxury vinyl plank floors, and fenced in yard. Enjoy your coffee under the hand-crafted custom pergola or walk down to the community pool and playground. Shops, restaurants, and desirable Mooresville schools are just minutes away!

