A Beautiful Two Story home with plenty of room , A bedroom with Bath on main level , Nice wood floors on mail level , Granite in spacious kitchen with stainless appliances , Good size Breakfast room and a separate Dining room , Formal living room ( used as an office ) , Great room with fireplace , Large Bonus/Loft Room upstairs , Two Bedrooms , both have Jack n Jill Baths , plus guest bedroom up and one down too , Nice Large Master with Master bath on suite ! Enjoy this back yard with extra patio space for entertaining , grilling , two raised garden beds 's ! Spacious Two car garage ! Very convenient to I-77 at Exit 33 , 36, 42 and downtown Mooresville ! The community is connected to Cornelius park via walking trails ( only ) that has tennis courts , Playground in the neighborhood ,
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It isn’t an April Fool’s joke: Troutman residents will have to drive a little further this April if they want a taste of Randy’s Bar B Que.
A celebration broke out in an Iredell County convenience store on Thursday after Jo Anne Brown, of Harmony, won a $1 million prize on a scratc…
A substitute teacher at a local middle school was charged with having marijuana in the classroom, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The Statesville Police Department said a man has been charged with shooting a woman as she pulled out of her driveway earlier this month.
Joshua Roten of Statesville said his girlfriend could see the shock on his face after a Fast Play ticket revealed a $214,420 jackpot.