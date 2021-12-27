5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $457,990

Buying a new home! The amount of time and effort required to purchase a new home can sometimes seem overwhelming. We are here to help! D.R. Horton has been building homes since 1978 and has helped more than 500,000 homeowners build their dream home. Our experienced sales agents are glad to assist you and can walk you through the entire purchasing process by answering any questions that you may have. D.R. Hortons goal is to make your home buying experience as seamless and positive as possible.
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hickory.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 12-18.
Across America, many towns, from small to large, will tout their own locally-owned coffee shop as the best place for the community to hang out…
Donald Gullett admitted he was a little unsure when a Mooresville hotel offered to foster a dog for Piedmont Animal Rescue.
Emma Norris never shied away from crunch time.
A previous investigation that led to an arrest on human trafficking and kidnapping charges resulted in the arrest of a second person.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
I wish it would snow early Christmas morning. Not a big snow, but just enough to make the ground white. In December 1969 my sisters and parent…