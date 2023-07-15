Welcome to the highly desired, Atwater Landing, neighborhood! Sip sweet tea while people watching on your front porch. Once inside, you will appreciate all the natural light that fill the living spaces. This home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, stainless appliances including the five burner gas stove, granite in the kitchen, and solid surface countertops in baths. The floor plan has a secondary bedroom and full bath on the main level. The fenced backyard is flat and is a blank canvass for the new owners. The homeowners have meticulously maintained the home. You will delight in the home's easy access to the pool and clubhouse located just two doors down. Enjoy lake living in this vibrant neighborhood which boasts water access to Lake Norman, walking trails, a community pool, clubhouse and playground. An abundance of shopping, restaurants and access to I77 are minutes from Atwater Landing. The remainder of a 10 year structural warranty is transferrable.