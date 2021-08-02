5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

149 Blueview… YOU ARE HOME!!! Newly built in 2017 this beautiful home is full of upgrades inside & out. From Upgraded Granite Conter tops throughout, Flooring, Lighting etc, to much to list. Walk in to an open floor plan concept excellent for entertaining and a kitchen perfect for any chef. Details are impeccable down to the Tray Ceilings all the way to Chair rail accent in the dining room. Enjoy an evening on your covered patio, as well as the extended paver patio the sellers added with a Jacuzzi. Upstairs you will find an oversized media room, full bath, a bedroom. Professionally landscaped lawn comes equipped with irrigation system. Take in all Lake Walk has to offer with lake access, Gazebo and paddleboat launch, walking trails, dog park for your 4 legged family member, playground and two pickle ball courts. This home screams convenience about its location, being close to the best retail shopping, grocery, and dining Mooresville has to offer.