5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Welcome home to the sought after Byers Creek neighborhood. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes to Harris Teeter w/ Starbucks, shopping and restaurant/bars. Lake Norman State Park w/ public boat launch is less than 10 min away. This home is located close to the community pool and playground. The 3-story Edison floorplan offers a space for everyone. There is a flex/office room w/ half bath on main in addition to the 5 bedrooms. A large primary suite w/ coffered ceilings and double walk-in closets. Fifth bedroom/bonus on the 3rd floor w/ full bath and walk-in storage over attic. This is a well thought out functional floorplan with plenty of space. Arborvitae trees in the backyard have grown to maturity and give amazing privacy. Pergola to stay. Pictures will be uploaded by Friday morning(8/27) and showing will start at 4pm.