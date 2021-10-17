5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,900

COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgesous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops & all SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedroom are nice size w/good size closets.Home has brand new IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty.Goodman Hvac with 10 year parts warranty.New windows & new vinyl siding, new doors. LVP flooring on entire main level of the home.New carpet in upper level bedrooms. New electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced.New concrete patio & walking path.Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty to book your tour 704.905.1100