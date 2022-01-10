5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,000

This 3 story 5BR, 3.1BA home won't last long! Enter the open and airy home that has a perfect flow for entertaining! The living room has a double door entry to the great room and the great room is open to the kitchen which has a door to the dining room. Dining room has nice windows to let in natural light. Great room has a fireplace which is the focal point. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances and an exit to the deck. Upper level has huge owners suite with ensuite bath-dual sinks, soaking tub,walk-in shower and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms on upper level and 1 has huge finished walk-in storage attached. Lower level has a nice TV area and a bedroom with an ensuite bath-could be used as an office. Unfinished storage on the lower level. Beautiful backyard that is private and has a large storage shed. Great location-close to dining and shopping. This home is immaculate and is a must see!