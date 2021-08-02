5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000

This home is like new and is absolutley stunning. Walk into the beautiful formal living and dining room space to then head to the large kitchen featuring a wonderful island, gas cooktop and double over. This amazing first floor also features a drop zone right of the garage and spacious first floor bedroom. Once you head up stairs you enter a huge loft space perfect for family time, entertaining or additional office space. All 3 secondary bedrooms are a fabulous size and the master suite is stunning. All of this sitting on a fenced in lot backing up to woods for additional privacy. This is an amazing community and the builder has no more lots available so don't miss your opportunity to live in this fantastic neighborhood!