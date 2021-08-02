This home is like new and is absolutley stunning. Walk into the beautiful formal living and dining room space to then head to the large kitchen featuring a wonderful island, gas cooktop and double over. This amazing first floor also features a drop zone right of the garage and spacious first floor bedroom. Once you head up stairs you enter a huge loft space perfect for family time, entertaining or additional office space. All 3 secondary bedrooms are a fabulous size and the master suite is stunning. All of this sitting on a fenced in lot backing up to woods for additional privacy. This is an amazing community and the builder has no more lots available so don't miss your opportunity to live in this fantastic neighborhood!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…