Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home located in the back of Curtis Pond on a quiet and low traffic street. Main floor offers an office, formal dining room, oversized mudroom with built-in lockers and guest room with access to a full bath. The kitchen features granite counters, an oversized island with storage, gas range and a new dishwasher purchased in 2021. Upstairs you will find a large loft and laundry room. Washer and Dryer will remain. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with private vanities. The fifth bedroom is currently being used as a home gym. The primary bedroom has dual vanities, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. A whole home air scrubber was installed in 2020. The backyard features a privacy fence, new pergola and new hot tub. Mooresville Graded School District *Co-Agent is Owner
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000
