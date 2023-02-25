PRIME LOCATION! 5 beds - 3 Full Baths, built in 2019 by DR Horton. Take advantage of this very well-located home just minutes far away from Downtown Mooresville, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Carrigan Farms, Liberty Park Amphitheater, Bars, Restaurants, and so much more...From here you will have easy access to Lake Norman, Charlotte, Concord-Kannapolis, and Statesville areas. Downstairs bathroom tub was upgraded with a new shower, and dining area lights were also upgraded.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
