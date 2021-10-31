Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgeous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with NEW cabinets, NEW quartz countertops & all NEW SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedrooms are nice size w/good size closets. Home has brand NEW IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty. NEW Goodman HVAC with 10 year parts warranty. NEW windows & NEW vinyl siding, NEW doors. NEW LVP flooring on entire main level of the home. NEW carpet in upper level bedrooms. NEW electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced. NEW concrete patio & walking path. Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Award winning Mooresville Graded Schools. Walking distance to downtown Mooresville.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
