 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgeous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with NEW cabinets, NEW quartz countertops & all NEW SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedrooms are nice size w/good size closets. Home has brand NEW IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty. NEW Goodman HVAC with 10 year parts warranty. NEW windows & NEW vinyl siding, NEW doors. NEW LVP flooring on entire main level of the home. NEW carpet in upper level bedrooms. NEW electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced. NEW concrete patio & walking path. Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Award winning Mooresville Graded Schools. Walking distance to downtown Mooresville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert